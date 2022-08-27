  • Demonstrators block a street in Canary Wharf during a protest outside the Ofgem headquarters, following an energy price cap announcement, in London on Friday. | REUTERS
    Demonstrators block a street in Canary Wharf during a protest outside the Ofgem headquarters, following an energy price cap announcement, in London on Friday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

London – No more ironing, limited oven use and showering at work — Europeans are trying to keep their energy use down but the bills keep climbing.

As wholesale gas and electricity prices surge, millions of people in Europe are now spending a record amount of their income on energy, data show.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,