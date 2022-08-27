  • A woman is wrapped in a rainbow flag at the Pink Dot rally, Singapore's annual gay pride rally, at a park in the city-state in July 2017. | REUTERS
    A woman is wrapped in a rainbow flag at the Pink Dot rally, Singapore's annual gay pride rally, at a park in the city-state in July 2017. | REUTERS
In the wake of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Aug. 21 pledge to protect the nation’s definition of marriage, which excludes same-sex unions, in the Constitution, the government quickly mobilized top ministers to try to calm a storm brewing between the LGBTQ community and some religious groups.

The next morning, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, the man tipped to succeed Lee as premier, spoke to the nation’s main broadcaster about how to “live harmoniously,” while Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam explained to the island’s biggest newspaper the move was to prevent the marriage definition being challenged in court.

