  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida | SAUL MARTINEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to make public a redacted version of an affidavit underpinning the Aug. 8 FBI search of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida home, possibly providing fresh insights on the investigation and evidence earlier obtained by the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the redacted document to be released by noon on Friday. His order came just hours after a Justice Department spokesman confirmed that prosecutors had submitted a sealed copy of the affidavit with proposed redactions to the judge.

