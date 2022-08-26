  • JIJI

The government on Friday decided to name Yasuhiro Tsuyuki, deputy commissioner general of the National Police Agency, as NPA chief.

Tsuyuki is replacing Itaru Nakamura, 59, who expressed his intention to resign as head of the Japanese police on Thursday, apparently taking responsibility over the assassination of former Prime Minster Shinzo Abe last month.

