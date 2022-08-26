  • Pedestrians in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Wednesday. | KYODO
Tokyo confirmed 18,423 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 9,253 a week before, while reporting 25 deaths linked to the infection.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 21,986.9 compared to 25,386.3 a week earlier.

