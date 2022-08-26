  • Constitutional Democratic Party chief Kenta Izumi (center) with newly elected Secretary-General Katsuya Okada (center, left) and other executives in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
The nation’s largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, revamped its leadership structure Friday, bringing back party veterans to new posts with an eye toward next spring’s nationwide local elections.

But with familiar faces at the top again, the CDP faces questions over how it plans to convince voters it can offer a fresh alternative to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito coalition following a disappointing showing in the July Upper House election.

