Sony’s PlayStation 5 is already notoriously difficult to find, and now the popular console’s manufacturer has said it will also become more expensive for gamers in many parts of the world.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is recommending raising the console’s retail price in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, the company’s top official Jim Ryan has said Thursday. U.S. consumers will be spared from the hikes, Ryan said, without providing further explanation.
