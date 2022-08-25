  • Tokyo confirmed 23,129 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 23,129 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 4,300 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 23,308.7, compared to 24,347.0 a week earlier.

