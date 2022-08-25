  • People listen to a candidate in the Sept. 11 Okinawa gubernatorial election in Naha on Thursday, the first day of campaigning. | KYODO
    People listen to a candidate in the Sept. 11 Okinawa gubernatorial election in Naha on Thursday, the first day of campaigning. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Naha – Campaigning began for the Okinawa gubernatorial election Thursday, with candidates backed by the ruling and opposition parties set to clash over the contentious and long-running issue of the relocation of a key U.S. Marine Corps base within the southern island prefecture.

Reviving the all-important tourism industry is also a focus of the election, with the Okinawan economy having taken a heavy battering from travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,