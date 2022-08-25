  • Investigators examine the scene of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in the city of Nara on July 13. | KYODO
    Investigators examine the scene of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in the city of Nara on July 13. | KYODO

  Kyodo

National Police Agency chief Itaru Nakamura tendered his resignation on Thursday to take responsibility for security lapses in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Nakamura told a news conference that he submitted a letter of resignation to the National Public Safety Commission the same day.

