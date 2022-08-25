  • The government says the Japanese economy is picking up moderately in its August economic assessment report. | AFP-JIJI
    The government says the Japanese economy is picking up moderately in its August economic assessment report. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Japanese government on Thursday kept intact its assessment that the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic fallout, but warned of rising commodity prices taking a toll on households and businesses.

“The Japanese economy is picking up moderately,” the Cabinet Office said in the overall assessment for August, while upgrading its view on industrial production and public investment.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,