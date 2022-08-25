The Japanese government on Thursday kept intact its assessment that the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic fallout, but warned of rising commodity prices taking a toll on households and businesses.
“The Japanese economy is picking up moderately,” the Cabinet Office said in the overall assessment for August, while upgrading its view on industrial production and public investment.
