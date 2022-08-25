  • Jun Seki (left), who was brought in from Nissan to head Nidec, appears with Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori at a news conference in Kyoto in February 2020. Seki is leaving the company, according to sources. | KYODO
    Jun Seki (left), who was brought in from Nissan to head Nidec, appears with Nidec founder Shigenobu Nagamori at a news conference in Kyoto in February 2020. Seki is leaving the company, according to sources. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Nidec President and Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki is planning to leave the electric-motor maker ahead of a management overhaul by founder Shigenobu Nagamori, people with knowledge of the matter said, underscoring the Japanese company’s struggles to put a succession plan in place.

Seki, 61, who was demoted from chief executive officer earlier this year, is being stripped of further responsibilities and being excluded from key communication among managers at the company, the people said. He plans to leave Nidec by the end of September and Vice Chairman Hiroshi Kobe, 73, will take his place, according to some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing nonpublic information. The new structure is scheduled to be announced early next month.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,