Nidec President and Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki is planning to leave the electric-motor maker ahead of a management overhaul by founder Shigenobu Nagamori, people with knowledge of the matter said, underscoring the Japanese company’s struggles to put a succession plan in place.

Seki, 61, who was demoted from chief executive officer earlier this year, is being stripped of further responsibilities and being excluded from key communication among managers at the company, the people said. He plans to leave Nidec by the end of September and Vice Chairman Hiroshi Kobe, 73, will take his place, according to some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing nonpublic information. The new structure is scheduled to be announced early next month.