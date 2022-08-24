  • The design plan for 500-meter tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the proposed Saudi Arabian mega-city Neom. | NEOM / VIA AFP-JIJI
    The design plan for 500-meter tall parallel structures, known collectively as The Line, in the heart of the proposed Saudi Arabian mega-city Neom. | NEOM / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

In the desert sands of Saudi Arabia’s deep northwest, thousands of workers are building a futuristic city that the kingdom says will be like no other.

Out of the ancient sands will emerge a high-tech urban center called The Line: zero-carbon with flying drones for taxis, holographs for teachers and even a man-made moon.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,