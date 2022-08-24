  • U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters last week that the United States recognizes trilateral cooperation with Japan and South Korea 'is indispensable if we are going to effectively confront' the North Korean nuclear threat. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
WASHINGTON – The U.S. government is hosting events involving Japanese and South Korean lawmakers this week to help the Asian neighbors improve bilateral relations that have soured in recent years due to differences over historical issues, according to a U.S. government source.

The State Department has organized a series of events that began Monday in Washington and will include meetings between legislators so they can better understand each other, as well as discussions with officials from the U.S. State and Defense departments, the source said.

