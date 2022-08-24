WASHINGTON – The U.S. government is hosting events involving Japanese and South Korean lawmakers this week to help the Asian neighbors improve bilateral relations that have soured in recent years due to differences over historical issues, according to a U.S. government source.
The State Department has organized a series of events that began Monday in Washington and will include meetings between legislators so they can better understand each other, as well as discussions with officials from the U.S. State and Defense departments, the source said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.