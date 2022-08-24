  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida listens to a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo on Aug. 10. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida listens to a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo on Aug. 10.

Police told prosecutors Wednesday they should indict a 48-year-old resident of Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, for Twitter posts suggesting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should be assassinated.

“If a state funeral is implemented, Kishida will be next,” one tweet read, while another said, “It’s time to start making handmade guns,” referencing the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July by a man using a homemade gun.

