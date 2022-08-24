  • Tokyo confirmed 25,444 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down by about 4,000 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI, KYODO

Tokyo confirmed 25,444 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down by about 4,000 from a week before, as Japan announced that some of the country’s onerous measures on incoming travelers would soon be relaxed.

In the capital, the seven-day average of new cases came to 23,926.4, compared with 24,889 a week earlier, while the number of patients considered to be severely ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by three from Tuesday to 36.

