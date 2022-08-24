Minimum hourly wages for fiscal 2022 will rise more than the central government recommendation in 22 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, the labor ministry has said.
None of the 47 underperformed the recommended margin of ¥30 to ¥31 amid soaring prices for daily necessities and many other items, the ministry said Tuesday.
