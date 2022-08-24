  • U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo delivers remarks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Aug. 9. | REUTERS
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said that countries participating in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity initiative will hold a ministerial meeting in Los Angeles on Sept. 8 to Sept. 9.

At the meeting, Japan, India, South Korea and 11 other countries that have announced plans to join the U.S.-led trade initiative will aim to declare the start of formal negotiations to establish new rules for the 21st century economy based on democratic values.

