    Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Dec. 1. | REUTERS
Washington – Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert who became the face of America’s fight against COVID-19, announced Monday he will leave government service after more than 50 years in December, stepping down as advisor to U.S. President Joe Biden.

In the chaotic early days of the pandemic, Fauci became the nation’s most trusted expert on the coronavirus — but his clashes with former U.S. President Donald Trump over the virus response drew anger from the right, and he now lives with security protection following death threats against his family.

