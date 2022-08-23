  • Tokyo reported 21,770 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • staff report, Kyodo

Japan saw a record number of daily COVID-19 deaths at over 330 on Tuesday, exceeding the previous high of 327 logged on Feb. 22, according to a tally of new cases across the country.

Osaka Prefecture reported 42 deaths from coronavirus infection, while in Tokyo, 25 new deaths were confirmed.

