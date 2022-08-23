  • An arrivals lobby at Tokyo's Haneda Airport is seen almost deserted in January 2021, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. | KYODO
A survey released Tuesday by a Tokyo-based company that encourages tourism to Japan showed that 72% of respondents will not, or will probably not, visit the country if it continues with its current entry controls.

The D2C X Inc. survey also showed 91% of the 1,717 overseas respondents found the entry controls, which include COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of departure to Japan, too strict or rather strict, illustrating how the country’s pandemic border measures have deterred visits from overseas.

