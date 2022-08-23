  • Takeda has said that its vaccine for dengue fever has been approved in Indonesia. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan’s biggest drugmaker, said Tuesday that its vaccine for dengue fever has been approved in Indonesia, apparently making it the first Japanese company to sell a vaccine abroad.

The medical giant, which has lagged behind in COVID-19 vaccine development, said it is also applying for approval of a vaccine for dengue fever in Asian and South American countries as well as in the European Union, aiming to push its annual sales up to $1.6 billion.

