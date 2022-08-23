Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan’s biggest drugmaker, said Tuesday that its vaccine for dengue fever has been approved in Indonesia, apparently making it the first Japanese company to sell a vaccine abroad.
The medical giant, which has lagged behind in COVID-19 vaccine development, said it is also applying for approval of a vaccine for dengue fever in Asian and South American countries as well as in the European Union, aiming to push its annual sales up to $1.6 billion.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.