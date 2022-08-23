  • Dogs produce more tears when reunited with their owners than with other humans, according to Japanese researchers. | AFP-JIJI
Washington – Dog owners know the pure joy of returning home from a long trip to be greeted by their tail-wagging, uncontrollably jumping, face-licking companion.

But those ecstatic canines might be shedding more than just fur on your clothes — they might also be tearing-up, according to a new study by a Japanese research team published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

