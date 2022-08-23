  • The current rules require travelers to show a negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of their departure en route to Japan. | REUTERS
Japan is considering ending its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for inbound travelers who are already vaccinated, Nikkei reported late on Monday.

The current rules require travelers to show a negative test result within 72 hours of their departure, the report said.

