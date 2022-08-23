  • Narita Airport's departure lobby on Aug. 11 | KYODO
    Narita Airport's departure lobby on Aug. 11 | KYODO
Japan is considering dropping its requirement for travelers to the country to submit pre-departure COVID-19 tests, the Nikkei reported Tuesday citing government sources, in what would be a major easing of border restrictions.

An exemption for those who have been vaccinated is among the options the government is considering, the report said.

