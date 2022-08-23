Taipei – A delegation of Japanese lawmakers met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Tuesday amid China‘s assertive actions in the Asia-Pacific region.
In the meeting with Keiji Furuya, the head of a cross-party group of legislators seeking to strengthen Japan-Taiwan relations, Tsai expressed appreciation for late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s declaration that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would constitute an emergency for Tokyo and the Japan-U.S. alliance.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.