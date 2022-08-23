  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the presidential office in Taipei. | TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
Taipei – A delegation of Japanese lawmakers met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Tuesday amid China‘s assertive actions in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the meeting with Keiji Furuya, the head of a cross-party group of legislators seeking to strengthen Japan-Taiwan relations, Tsai expressed appreciation for late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s declaration that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would constitute an emergency for Tokyo and the Japan-U.S. alliance.

