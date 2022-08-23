  • The land ministry has added 15 women to the lineup of lecturers for a planned online course on urban development amid criticism that no women were initially included. | BLOOMBERG
    The land ministry has added 15 women to the lineup of lecturers for a planned online course on urban development amid criticism that no women were initially included. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The land ministry said Monday it has added 15 women to the lineup of lecturers for a planned online course on community development for public servants, after it came under fire for having initially filled all 25 positions with men.

The decision follows numerous complaints that the Japanese government has failed to implement more effective measures to increase female participation in the political and economic arenas.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,