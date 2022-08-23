The Defense Ministry plans to seek unspecified amounts of funds for over 100 projects for fiscal 2023, up drastically from several projects in normal years, it has been learned.
Excluding the funds for the projects, the ministry is slated to make a budget request of ¥5,594.7 billion for the next fiscal year. The total will exceed the record high of ¥5,489.8 billion made for fiscal 2021.
