Japan’s three megabanks are stepping up their support for startups, under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” initiative that places a priority on nurturing such enterprises.
In its action plan for new capitalism, the Kishida administration points out that a key metric for startups in Japan, the ratio of new businesses started in a year to the total number of businesses that existed in the preceding year, has been low compared with that of the United States and major European nations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.