    Mizuho Band and other Japanese megabanks are stepping up their support for startups. | BLOOMBERG

Japan’s three megabanks are stepping up their support for startups, under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” initiative that places a priority on nurturing such enterprises.

In its action plan for new capitalism, the Kishida administration points out that a key metric for startups in Japan, the ratio of new businesses started in a year to the total number of businesses that existed in the preceding year, has been low compared with that of the United States and major European nations.

