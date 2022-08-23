  • People dressed as the Minions characters pose on the red carpet for 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in Los Angeles, California, on June 25. | REUTERS
    People dressed as the Minions characters pose on the red carpet for "Minions: The Rise of Gru" in Los Angeles, California, on June 25. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

China’s censors have changed the ending of animated film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” so that good triumphs over evil, in the latest example of a Hollywood movie being twisted in the country to send a more palatable social message.

In the Chinese version, the “special edition” ending says supervillian Gru gave up his life of crime and returned to the straight-and-narrow, with his biggest accomplishment being “father to his three daughters.”

