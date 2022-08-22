  • Soldiers from the U.S. Marine Corps take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill along the shore of Pohang, southeast of Seoul, in November 2009. | REUTERS
    Soldiers from the U.S. Marine Corps take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill along the shore of Pohang, southeast of Seoul, in November 2009. | REUTERS
The U.S. and South Korea began on Monday their biggest joint military exercise in about five years, after a hiatus on large-scale drills failed to entice North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to make concessions in disarmament talks.

The drills, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, are expected to involve thousands of military personnel, and will run for two weeks. The U.S. and South Korea have said they are defensive in nature and will include exercises to coordinate forces in response to an invasion from North Korea.

