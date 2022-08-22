  • Investigators work at the scene of an explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina, daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian ultranationalist thought to be close to President Vladimir Putin, outside Moscow on Sunday. | RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE / VIA AFP-JIJI
Russia’s security service on Monday accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist, Russian news agencies reported.

Dugina, whose father is prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, Russian investigators said. Ukraine has denied involvement.

