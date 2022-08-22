A senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party signaled Monday that the party’s code of conduct will demand having no ties with the Unification Church, following public uproar over its lawmakers’ deep connections with the group.
“We will include not having relationships at all with groups deemed problematic in society” in the party’s code of conduct, Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said during a speech in Sendai.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.