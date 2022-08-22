  • Fags outside a branch facility of the Unification Church, known officially as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in Seoul on July 26. A senior official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has signaled that the party's code of conduct will demand having no ties with the Unification Church. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

A senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party signaled Monday that the party’s code of conduct will demand having no ties with the Unification Church, following public uproar over its lawmakers’ deep connections with the group.

“We will include not having relationships at all with groups deemed problematic in society” in the party’s code of conduct, Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said during a speech in Sendai.

