Tsuneko Sasamoto, a pioneering photographer considered to be Japan’s first female photojournalist, who swore by a glass of red wine each night as one of the keys to good health, has died at the age of 107, domestic media said Monday.

She died on Aug. 15 of old age, media added — just over two weeks before her 108th birthday.

