  • Tokyo reported 15,085 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo reported 15,085 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 15,085 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by about 8,000 from a week before.

The finding comes after the daily caseload in the capital rose week-on-week for the third straight day through Sunday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,