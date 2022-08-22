  • Investigators examine a burned-out bus and a car that collided near the Toyoyama-Minami interchange on the Nagoya Expressway on Monday. | KYODO
    Investigators examine a burned-out bus and a car that collided near the Toyoyama-Minami interchange on the Nagoya Expressway on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Jiji

Nagoya – Two people were killed and seven others were injured after a car collided with a bus on the Nagoya Expressway in central Japan on Monday, local authorities said.

In the incident that occurred around 10:15 a.m. near the Toyoyama-Minami interchange, the bus overturned and caught fire, the Aichi prefectural police and the Nagoya fire department said.

