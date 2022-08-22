  • The Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture | KYODO
The sale price of Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park that recreates Dutch townscapes in the city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, is expected to be around ¥90 billion, according to informed sources.

H.I.S., a Japanese travel agency that currently owns the majority of the park, is in final-stage talks to sell it, with Hong Kong investment firm PAG seen to be a most likely buyer.

