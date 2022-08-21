  • Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed Saturday after a suspected explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was traveling in, investigators from the Moscow region said in a statement. | AFP-JIJI
  • REuters

Moscow – The daughter of an ultranationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian state investigators said on Sunday.

Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed after a suspected explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was traveling in, investigators from the Moscow region said in a statement.

