  • The Panama-flagged Navi Star, carrying 33,000 metric tons of grain, arrives at an Irish port on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    The Panama-flagged Navi Star, carrying 33,000 metric tons of grain, arrives at an Irish port on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Istanbul – Russian fertilizers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets “unimpeded” or a global food crisis could strike as early as next year, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Saturday.

“It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market,” he said from the Joint Coordination Center.

