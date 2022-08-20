  • The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, eastern Ukraine, is seen in a satellite image released Friday. | 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA AFP-JIJI
    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, eastern Ukraine, is seen in a satellite image released Friday. | 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Kyiv/Odesa, Ukraine – Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that independent inspectors can travel to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the French presidency said Friday, as fears grow over fighting near the site.

The apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors travel via Ukraine or Russia came as a U.S. defense official said Ukraine’s forces had brought the Russian advance to a halt.

