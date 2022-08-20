  • U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for Colette Peters, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in Washington on Aug. 2. | BLOOMBERG / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for Colette Peters, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, in Washington on Aug. 2. | BLOOMBERG / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Washington – Merrick Garland, the U.S. attorney general, was denied a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court by Republicans in the Senate.

He now faces a decision arguably every bit as weighty as anything he may have faced on the nation’s highest court: the potential prosecution of a former president of the United States.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,