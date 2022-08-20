  • Dead fish from the Oder River in Widuchowa, Poland, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Dead fish from the Oder River in Widuchowa, Poland, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

WIDUCHOWA, Poland – As thousands of dead fish neared the banks of the Oder River in the village of Widuchowa in western Poland on Aug. 11, local residents realized an ecological disaster that started in late July in the country's southwest was heading toward the Baltic Sea.

As Widuchowa's residents searched for tools to remove the lifeless bodies from the the river, the government began a crisis response that many scientists say came too late.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,