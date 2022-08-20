Washington – A U.S. court sentenced an Islamic State militant fighter to life in prison Friday over charges including those related to the deaths of U.S., British and Japanese hostages in Syria.
El Shafee Elsheikh, originally from Britain, was convicted in April of the charges for his involvement in the plot that led to the deaths of the victims such as U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff as well as Japanese hostages Kenji Goto and Haruna Yukawa.
