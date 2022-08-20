Seoul – South Korea’s Supreme Court was believed to have postponed a decision to reject an appeal over the liquidation of a Japanese firm’s assets in a lawsuit over wartime labor.
The move avoids the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.’s assets, seized to pay compensation for labor provided by Koreans during World War II, for the time being.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.