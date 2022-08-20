  • South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives for a news conference marking his 100th day in office in Seoul on Wednesday. South Korea's Supreme Court was believed to have postponed a decision Friday to reject an appeal over the liquidation of a Japanese firm's assets in a lawsuit over wartime labor. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Seoul – South Korea’s Supreme Court was believed to have postponed a decision to reject an appeal over the liquidation of a Japanese firm’s assets in a lawsuit over wartime labor.

The move avoids the sale of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.’s assets, seized to pay compensation for labor provided by Koreans during World War II, for the time being.

