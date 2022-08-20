  • People cross the street in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward this week. | AFP-JIJI
    People cross the street in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward this week. | AFP-JIJI

  JIJI, KYODO, STAFF REPORT

Tokyo reported 25,277 daily new cases on Saturday, down by 1,504 week-on-week, a day after Japan set a record for daily cases for the second consecutive day.

The capital also reported 23 deaths.

