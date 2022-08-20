  • The Japanese government is conducting a survey to determine whether foreign technical trainees have been forced by employers or intermediary groups to leave the country because they became pregnant or gave birth. | GETTY IMAGES
    The Japanese government is conducting a survey to determine whether foreign technical trainees have been forced by employers or intermediary groups to leave the country because they became pregnant or gave birth. | GETTY IMAGES

  • KYODO

The central government is conducting a survey to determine whether foreign technical trainees have been forced by employers or intermediary groups to leave the country because they became pregnant or gave birth.

The Immigration Services Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare are working together on what appears to be the first survey of its kind, amid increased attention over a growing number of cases of harassment and abuse of trainees.

