The National Police Agency will revise its general rules for VIP protection — the first such changes in around 30 years — after flaws in protecting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month led to his fatal shooting, police sources have said.
The agency is also considering expanding training for security personnel and increasing the number of officers assigned to protect dignitaries, with the revisions to be finalized and announced as early as next week, the sources said Friday.
