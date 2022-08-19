Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend a Group of 20 summit on the resort island of Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.
“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” said Jokowi, as the president is known. It was the first time the leader of the world’s fourth-most populous nation confirmed both of them were planning to show up at the November summit.
