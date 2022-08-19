  • The Komagata Bridge over the Sumida River in Tokyo on Thursday | REUTERS
Tokyo reported 27,676 daily new cases on Friday, up from 20,401 on the same day last week, a day after Japan posted a record 255,534 infections.

The capital also reported 28 deaths.

