  • Nippon Steel's East Nippon Works manager Junichi Tani (center) speaks in a news conference in Chiba on Thursday. | KYODO
    Nippon Steel's East Nippon Works manager Junichi Tani (center) speaks in a news conference in Chiba on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, KYODO

  • SHARE

Chiba – Nippon Steel has said that it failed to properly report leaks of water containing highly toxic cyanide from a key plant in eastern Japan on 39 occasions from February 2019.

The leaks of the water from the Kimitsu district of the company's East Nippon Works in the city of Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, were first disclosed in June this year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,